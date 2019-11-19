Deputy Police IG Tells Cops To Stop Threatening Journalists

Deputy Inspector General of Police in charge of operations Bonny Kapeso has arrived in Kitwe with an enforcement operation to counter the increasing criminal cases in the District.

And Kapeso has said his heart bleeds when he sees journalists being harassed by Police officers who don’t appreciate the importance of the media.

Speaking when he interacted with the Media, Kapeso said the increasing reports of criminal activities in Kitwe are a source of worry.

He said his arrival in Kitwe is aimed at working closely with the community and the command in the district to help create a safer environment for citizens. Kapeso has further warned criminals terrorizing innocent citizens in

Kitwe District that their days are numbered.

He said police have stepped up operations to bring to book all those behind a spate of criminal activities.

“I come with a message from the Inspector General of Police Mr Kakoma Kanganja to assure the people of the Kitwe that their safety is guaranteed. I am here to supplement the works of my sister (Charity Katanga, Copperbelt Police Commissioner). We are concerned when we see the DC crying about crime, Madam Katanga warning criminals. This

should not worry our people, we care about their wellbeing and property,” Kapeso said.

He has further directed the Police comand in Kitwe to respect the media by not victimizing them.

Kapeso said having been a journalist himself, he finds it sad to see media practitioners being harassed.

“When I am home watching TV, my heart bleeds when I see journalists crying about being harassed. These are very important partners who can share with us leads. We need to embrace them and work closely with

them. I appeal to you, I don’t want to command you but please give these people peace to do their work, their role is just to inform, nothing else,” Kapeso added.

He has assured journalists that he will engage the Inspector General of Police on some of the issues raised during his interaction with the media.

And District Commissioner Binwell Mpundu has told officers who are inefficient to leave because he will not compromise on efficiency. Mpundu said for as long as he remains leader of government in the

district, all those not serious with work in all government wings will find their way out.