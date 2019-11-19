Lusaka Cost Of Living Goes Up

The cost of living for a family of five in Lusaka increased by K28.41 to K6, 355.69 in October from K6, 327.28 in September.

This is according to the Jesuits Centre for Theological Reflections

monthly Basic Needs and Nutritional Basket.

JCTC Social and Economic Development Programme Officer Chanda Chileshe

attributes this upward shift in the cost of living to a rise in prices of some food items.

Mr. Chileshe said the price of rice increased from K101 per kilogramme in September to K108 per kilograme in October 2019.

He added that the price of sweet potatoes increased from K21 per kilogramme in September to K34 per kilogramme in October 2019.

“The price of cassava increased from K7 per kg to K18 per kg. The price of beef increased from K36 per kg to K40 per kg. The increase in the prices of nutritious foods such as rice, sweet potatoes and

cassava is due to scarcity of the commodities on the market during this period of the year,” Mr Chilshe said.

Mr. Chileshe said it is for this reason that JCTR has been advocating for the cultivation of nutritious foods throughout the year through sustainable practices.