Lusaka Cost Of Living Goes Up

The cost of living for a family of five in Lusaka increased by K28.41 to K6, 355.69 in October from K6, 327.28 in September.
This is according to the Jesuits Centre for Theological Reflections
monthly Basic Needs and Nutritional Basket.
JCTC Social and Economic Development Programme Officer Chanda Chileshe
attributes this upward shift in the cost of living to a rise in prices of some food items.
Mr. Chileshe said the price of rice increased from K101 per kilogramme in September to K108 per kilograme in October 2019.
He added that the price of sweet potatoes increased from K21 per kilogramme in September to K34 per kilogramme in October 2019.
“The price of cassava increased from K7 per kg to K18 per kg. The price of beef increased from K36 per kg to K40 per kg. The increase in the prices of nutritious foods such as rice, sweet potatoes and
cassava is due to scarcity of the commodities on the market during this period of the year,” Mr Chilshe said.
Mr. Chileshe said it is for this reason that JCTR has been advocating for the cultivation of nutritious foods throughout the year through sustainable practices.
7 Comments
Geoffrey Bwamba Mwalya
Sad development,nikwisa tuleya nomba?
Bowman lusambo
Poor government planning
2WICE
Tomato tomato balunda nabola ine ico tuwinina life is useless
Pf cardar
Pf has failed, completely failed, come 2021, God will provide new leadership
Curtis
Wise reflection by JCTR it all lies in production. Consider the economic factors of supply and demand,and this is the reason why our economy is not ticking because we are unproductive . The concentration of our development has been construction of roads instead of dwelling on revamping industries. Where are the economist? Let’s be pragmatic in our endeavors.
Hh
Please ba lungu do something the ball is in your hand, it’s up to you whether to keep it or loose it. Don’t forget 2021 is near ka tatutinja nabwino ukalila nga ba ruphia Banda.
kelly
This is as the result of corruption in the country if the anti-corruption commission isn’t bribed by government officials.
For the majority its a sad sight,only our rich won’t suffer
Let us remember that Zambia is a Christian country and stands strong even in dark ages such to come.