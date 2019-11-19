  1. Home
Headlines

Unknown People Attack Malawian Man, Cut Off His Private Parts

Unknown people have attacked a Malawian man in Paramount Chief Mpezeni’s area in Chipata and cut off his private parts.
Eastern Province Commissioner of Police Luckson Sakala told journalists that the victim, Seveni Phiri, was attacked by unknown people on Thursday around 19:00 hours.
Sakala said Phiri was taken to Katandala clinic by some people and was  later referred to Chipata Central hospital where he is currently admitted.

He said the attacker grabbed Phiri from behind, undressed him and
chopped off his private parts.
Sakala said no one has been arrested in relation to the matter but investigations were ongoing.

He said Phiri did not feel any pain when the incident happened.

10 Comments

  1. pinx

    too bad mmm koma phiri ndiwe okosa kukujuba doyo elo sunanvele kubaba ine madam ananidonsa ninasalenda nyumba na k10 000 kuti anileke

    Reply

  2. CONCERNED CITIZEN

    No time for jokes you should grow up pinx.someone is battling for his life then you talk like that grow up assume it was you how would you have felt.

    Reply

    • JOKER

      Chi Seven Phiri is very foolish man. How can he let go of his manhood just like that! kikikiki! Ati there was even no pain sure sure kikiki. Its a shame today that Seven has no DICK nd no Balls kikiki. I am not sure there is transplant fro such. Kapena banga fakeko ya galu kikikiki!!!!

      Reply

  3. Wise KD Reigns

    Too Bad, Yeeeeeeh!People Are Wicked and evil how can they choop another man’s wood? eeeeh .

    Reply

  4. Gosh

    That’s the problem with these satanist (Hakaivotela heka) supporters like Pinx.

    Reply

  5. Zupe zupe

    It’s too bad !!!!! wanthu wamenewa ndiwoyipa.

    Reply

  6. MUTUTWA

    Too bad for him

    Reply

  7. manimani

    bad news kanshi tabafwa ngawaputula sampo

    Reply

  8. Dswag

    Too bad for him

    Reply

  9. THE GREAT

    That’s why I will vote for pf because Satanist are using all means to get to state .

    Reply

Leave a Reply