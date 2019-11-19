Unknown People Attack Malawian Man, Cut Off His Private Parts

Unknown people have attacked a Malawian man in Paramount Chief Mpezeni’s area in Chipata and cut off his private parts.

Eastern Province Commissioner of Police Luckson Sakala told journalists that the victim, Seveni Phiri, was attacked by unknown people on Thursday around 19:00 hours.

Sakala said Phiri was taken to Katandala clinic by some people and was later referred to Chipata Central hospital where he is currently admitted.

He said the attacker grabbed Phiri from behind, undressed him and

chopped off his private parts.

Sakala said no one has been arrested in relation to the matter but investigations were ongoing.

He said Phiri did not feel any pain when the incident happened.