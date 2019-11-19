Unknown People Attack Malawian Man, Cut Off His Private Parts

Unknown people have attacked a Malawian man in Paramount Chief Mpezeni’s area in Chipata and cut off his private parts.
Eastern Province Commissioner of Police Luckson Sakala told journalists that the victim, Seveni Phiri, was attacked by unknown people on Thursday around 19:00 hours.
Sakala said Phiri was taken to Katandala clinic by some people and was later referred to Chipata Central hospital where he is currently admitted.
He said the attacker grabbed Phiri from behind, undressed him and
chopped off his private parts.
Sakala said no one has been arrested in relation to the matter but investigations were ongoing.
He said Phiri did not feel any pain when the incident happened.
10 Comments
pinx
too bad mmm koma phiri ndiwe okosa kukujuba doyo elo sunanvele kubaba ine madam ananidonsa ninasalenda nyumba na k10 000 kuti anileke
CONCERNED CITIZEN
No time for jokes you should grow up pinx.someone is battling for his life then you talk like that grow up assume it was you how would you have felt.
JOKER
Chi Seven Phiri is very foolish man. How can he let go of his manhood just like that! kikikiki! Ati there was even no pain sure sure kikiki. Its a shame today that Seven has no DICK nd no Balls kikiki. I am not sure there is transplant fro such. Kapena banga fakeko ya galu kikikiki!!!!
Wise KD Reigns
Too Bad, Yeeeeeeh!People Are Wicked and evil how can they choop another man’s wood? eeeeh .
Gosh
That’s the problem with these satanist (Hakaivotela heka) supporters like Pinx.
Zupe zupe
It’s too bad !!!!! wanthu wamenewa ndiwoyipa.
MUTUTWA
Too bad for him
manimani
bad news kanshi tabafwa ngawaputula sampo
Dswag
Too bad for him
THE GREAT
That’s why I will vote for pf because Satanist are using all means to get to state .