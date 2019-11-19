Zambia Sugar Employees Dies Whilst Playing Social Football

A Zambia Sugar employee, Joseph Phiri also known as Joseph Guardiola Phiri collapsed and died on Sunday afternoon during a social football match between Kaleya and Zambia Sugar Madalas Football team.

Esau Phiri has confirmed the development to Byta FM saying his brother collapsed and died on the football pitch around 17:00 hours.

He explains Joseph (in picture) only screamed , “Mayo” – before he collapsed and died in a shocking turn of events that has left the family is deeply saddened.

Meanwhile, his teammate Boyd Simbaya explains that Joseph showed no sign of any illness and was in high spirits during the game.

He adds that his team and organizers rushed him to Zambia Sugar Hospital where he was pronounced dead upon arrival.

Joseph, was until his death working for Zambia Sugar as a Data Entry Clerk.

(Source Byta FM