IMF, Govt Agree On Urgent Debt Management Measures To Restore Fiscal Sustainability

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) team led by Mission Chief Dan Ghura has completed its staff visit to Zambia where they conducted data exchange and policy consultations on government’s measures to address economic challenges.

The team also met President Edgar Lungu, staff at Zambia Revenue Authority and Bank of Zambia as well as cooperating partners, civil society organisations and the business community.

“During their tour of duty, the team conducted data exchange and policy consultations on measures that the Zambian Government is undertaking to address some of the current macroeconomic challenges. The IMF team also discussed with the Government, recent developments in the Zambian economy such as the macroeconomic situation, the Governments policy response, and the progress made in the implementation of austerity measures,” Secretary to the Treasury Fredson Yamba stated.

“The Government and the IMF both acknowledge that the country continues to face macroeconomic vulnerabilities. Key among them is the impact of climate change on electricity generation and food production. The parties agreed that the stated vulnerabilities have pass-through effects on the rest of the economy. Based on the assessment of the fiscal situation, the IMF and the Government further agreed that urgent implementation of policy adjustments related to debt management and fiscal matters, will be essential in restoring the country’s fiscal and debt sustainability.”

He stated that the Government reiterated its commitment to continue implementing measures that have been pronounced in the past that are aimed at restoring the country on a high growth trajectory and ensuring debt sustainability.

“The Government will maintain close contact with the Fund in finding solutions and ensuring that policy interventions are undertaken to address challenges and vulnerabilities that the country is currently facing. The Government will use the outcome of the just ended IMF staff visit to build a firm basis for a defined sustainable macroeconomic path, which is critical for restoration of macroeconomic stability and forms a basis for future engagement with the Fund,” stated Yamba.