MISA Mourns Northern FM Editor

MISA Zambia says the media has been robbed of a professional who believed in the power of the press.

As it joined the media fraternity in mourning the death of journalist Henry Kangwa who passed away on Monday, 18 November 2019 at the University Teaching Hospital in Lusaka following an illness, MISA Zambia Chairperson Hellen Mwale urged the family to remain strong during the difficult time.

Mwale stated in a statement issued to the media today that the deceased served as editor at Northern FM in Kasama and also previously worked as a reporter at radio Mano for over 10 years.

“We wish to extend our deepest condolences to the bereaved family following his death and to the media profession at large. The media has been robbed of a professional who believed in the power of the press as he was Chairperson for the Northern Region.

We urge the family to remain strong during this difficult time,” she stated.