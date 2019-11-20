Police Blame Kaizer Zulu for Ibex Accident

The Zambia Police Service has said it was Kaizer Zulu, the political advisor to President Edgar Lungu, who caused the accident that happened in Ibex Hill this morning when he improperly overtook a bus.

Police spokesperson Esther Mwaata Katongo has stated that the police have not yet received any official report of assault from the driver of the Toyota Hiace also involved in the accident as he is reported to be at Levy Mwanawasa Hospital for medication and said “information will be availed once the matter is reported”.

“Police recorded a damages only Road Traffic Accident which occurred today, 19th November, 2019 at 07 00 hours along 1st street road in Ibex. Involved was Denis Musopelo Musopelo of Mtendere East aged 35 who was driving a Motor Vehicle Toyota Hiace registration number BAF 9274 who’s damages are right front door and right slide door. Also involved was Kaizer Zulu of Ibex Hill who was driving a Motor Vehicle Toyota Land Cruiser registration number AJD 8961,” Katongo stated.

“The accident happened when the driver of the Toyota Land Cruiser was over taking improperly hence hit into a Toyota Hiace which was turning right and the Land Cruiser fell in a drainage.”