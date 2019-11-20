Solwezi Council Kills 37 Stray Dogs

The Solwezi Municipal Council, in partnership with the Zambia Police Service and the Veterinary Department have shot dead over 37 dogs suspected to be stray, unvaccinated and unregistered under the ongoing stray dog elimination exercise in the District.

Council Assistant Public Relations Manager Esther Chirwa has disclosed the development in an interview, saying the dogs were killed from November 11-16.

She said the council has been receiving reports from members of the public who on several occasions have been complaining about the increased number of stray dogs in communities.

Chirwa said before embarking on the exercise, the Council had undertaken a sensitization programme to educate the community on the need to have their dogs vaccinated as well as registered.

She stated that the local authority has a mandate to register and control the population of dogs under the control of dogs and register Act Cap 248 of the Laws of Zambia.

Chirwa said the Council had been left with no option especially that cases of dog bites were also increasing in the new mining town.

The dogs were killed in an operation conducted in Kyawama, Airport area, Messengers, Zambia and Kandundu compounds, among others.