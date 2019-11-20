UPND Calls For Kaizer’s Dismissal

The UPND have called for the firing and arrest of President Edgar Lungu’s political advisor Kaizer Zulu.
Zulu yesterday caused a road traffic accident in Lusaka’s Ibex Hill area before plunging his Toyota Land Cruiser into a drainage.
Police spokesperson Esther Mwaata Katongo said Zulu caused the accident as he was “overtaking improperly hence hitting into a Toyota Hiace which was turning right and the Land Cruiser fell into a drainage.”
No person was injured from the accident and police called it a “damages only” Road Traffic Accident.
“We have not yet received any official report of assault from the driver of the Toyota Hiace as he is reported to be at Levy Mwanawasa Hospital for medication,” she said.
She explained that the accident happened around 07:00 hours on 1st street road in Ibex and also involved was Denis Musopelo Musopelo of Mtendere East aged 35 who was driving a Toyota Hiace registration BAF 9274.
Katuka has wondered why President Edgar Lungu seems to be under siege and appeared to be subordinate to Kaizer Zulu.
“It seems to us that Lungu fears Zulu to the core. This is the reason why Zulu has continued to misbehave. Last time , the drunk Zulu forced his way into Heroes Stadium pitch and started harassing match officials,” Katuka stated.
Katuka has stated that Zulu’s conduct cannot go without serious backlash.
He stated that Zulu does not deserve to be a special assistant to the President, adding that he is a threat to fellow citizens.
The Secretary General has stressed that “the criminally minded” Zulu does not deserve to move freely the way he is doing now.
“It is disheartening to note that one irresponsible criminally minded person in the name of Kaizar Zulu has been allowed to walk freely along the corridors of power after causing terror and engaging in criminal activities,” Katuka stated.
“What Edgar Lungu’s political advisor Kaizer Zulu did by recklessly bashing a school bus in Lusaka carrying other people’s children and later brandishing a gun ,after hiring thugs to beat up the driver of the school bus, cannot go without serious backlash. Kaizer Zulu does not deserve to be a civil servant let alone special assistant to President Edgar Lungu.”
He has further demanded that Zulu meets all medical expenses for the driver he beat up.
“We cannot have a person who, a few months ago, closed a bar in Kafue after an altercation with a fellow citizen. It is Zulu who used a gun in Kitwe to threaten civilians. This man is not above the law. Let him meet all the medical expenses
for the driver he beat up,” Katuka stated.
Meanwhile, Katuka has demanded that the Road Traffic and Safety Agency (RTSA), in collaboration with the Zambia Police Service, should immediately arrest Zulu or the UPND “shall institute legal action against him on behalf of the Public”.
6 Comments
Pela
Ndepita fye! Ulo lwaisa ulo!
Herv Rena
Kikiki ki,don’t waste you energy on this man because nothing will happen as usual.
Justice Don
Mr katuka Upnd, don’t worry sir. Kaizer’s time is closing up. Michael Sata taught Zambians that, when it’s time up & God doesn’t need you, the initial signal is insanity,before he gets rid of you. We’re only counting months before this evil servant is prosecuted on endless charges. This reminds me of one, William Banda who inflicted pain on lusaka residents under Unip & MMD. Today banda is powerless, but he went through so much before society could accept him. So ba kaizer’s time is coming don’t worry.
SOUTHERNER
We losing football because of Satanism from these big opposition political parties mwandi
Hh
Ba Zulu twapapata kwateni amano abantu tabafulwa bwino ka.
Fredrick muzeya
Akulumpi munahoshi arrest me fuck you pf