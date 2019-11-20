UPND Calls For Kaizer’s Dismissal

The UPND have called for the firing and arrest of President Edgar Lungu’s political advisor Kaizer Zulu.

Zulu yesterday caused a road traffic accident in Lusaka’s Ibex Hill area before plunging his Toyota Land Cruiser into a drainage.

Police spokesperson Esther Mwaata Katongo said Zulu caused the accident as he was “overtaking improperly hence hitting into a Toyota Hiace which was turning right and the Land Cruiser fell into a drainage.”

No person was injured from the accident and police called it a “damages only” Road Traffic Accident.

Following the accident, Zulu is said to have beaten up the driver of the Toyota Hiace but Katongo said police had not yet received a report of assault from the victim.

“We have not yet received any official report of assault from the driver of the Toyota Hiace as he is reported to be at Levy Mwanawasa Hospital for medication,” she said.

Katongo said police would charge Zulu with careless driving.

She explained that the accident happened around 07:00 hours on 1st street road in Ibex and also involved was Denis Musopelo Musopelo of Mtendere East aged 35 who was driving a Toyota Hiace registration BAF 9274.