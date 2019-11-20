Zambia Says Sanctions On Zim Affecting SADC

The government of Zambia has reiterated that economic sanctions against Zimbabwe are negatively affecting the Southern African Development Community region.

In a statement issued today, Zambia’s High Commissioner to South Africa Major General Jackson Miti notes that sanctions were felt not only in Zimbabwe but within the region and the continent as a whole.

Speaking on the sidelines of the symposium hosted by South Africa’s Ministry of International Relations and Cooperation at the University of South Africa in Pretoria, Major General Miti said Zambia was in support of calls to lift the economic sanctions against Zimbabwe.

“Zambia was standing in solidarity with the SADC community and other countries that are calling for the lifting of economic sanctions adding that social and economic challenges confronting Zimbabwe were among the most difficult situations affecting Southern African region,” Maj Gen Miti said in a statement issued by first secretary press at the Zambian mission in Pretoria, Naomi Nyawali.

Zambia was among SADC countries and international organisations invited to attend the symposium held under the theme “Best Path towards a Prosperous Zimbabwe”.

The symposium was hosted by South Africa’s Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Dr Naledi Pandor as a follow up to the August meeting of SADC Heads of State which sought to find solutions to the many complex challenges faced in Zimbabwe.