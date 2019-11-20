Zesco Buys 4m Energy Savers

Zesco Public Relations Manager Mrs. Hazel Zulu has stated that the power utility is targeting to replace incandescent lamps with at least 232,976 LED lamps in Lusaka, which will translate into a calculated target saving of about 20 Megawatts.

The Lusaka distribution and installation exercise started last week Wednesday and will be implemented in a period of three months in Kanyama, John Laing, Chibolya and surrounding areas.

“We therefore appeal to our customers to cooperate well with our staff as they distribute and install the bulbs in Kanyama, John Laing, Chibolya and surrounding areas. Once this exercise is completed in these areas, the team will move to Matero Township where more power savings will be made,” she said.

“The same appeal is extended to customers on the Copperbelt Province since the exercise has also commenced in Kitwe and Ndola where 83,113 and 125,048 LED bulbs will be distributed in Chifubu and Kabushi in the first phase.”