Chipata Man To Hang For Axing Ex-Wife, Daughter To Death

Lusaka High Court Judge Gertrude Chawatama has handed a death sentence to a 45-year-old man of Chipata’s Nzamane area who axed to death his ex-wife and daughter.

Judge Chawatama, who was conducting sessions in Chipata, said Peter Banda of Tiyimbe Farms should hang until pronounced dead by a qualified medical doctor.

This is the matter where Banda was alleged to have axed his former wife Mwaninyanya Phiri and his daughter Ruth Phiri aged 12 months on November 26, 2015. Phiri who was on separation with the convict met her

fate when she went to Banda’s house to see her grandchild after receiving a report that she was sick.

Banda attempted to commit suicide when he tied himself to a tree but when someone untied, him he escaped.

He was later arrested and charged with the subject offence by the police.

Judge Chawatama said the prosecution called four witnesses while Banda gave evidence on oath but did not call any witness in defence.

She said the prosecution’s evidence that Banda killed his wife and

daughter was overwhelming.

Judge Chawatama said in his defence, Banda said he does not remember killing the two or running away because he suffers from mental illness.

She said the medical report, however, indicates that Banda has no record of mental illness but had a strong family history of epilepsy.

Judge Chawatama said there was no condition which justified Banda’s action.

She said she did not agree with Banda’s defence that he did not know what transpired.

Judge Chawatama said Banda was of sound mind when he committed the offence, adding that there were no extenuating circumstances.