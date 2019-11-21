Cop Nabbed For Stealing AK47 Rifle

A police officer in Chingola has been arrested for stealing an AK 47 assault rifle from the police armoury.

The assault rifle is valued at K105, 995. 00.

Copperbelt Police Commissioner Charity Katanga has named the officer as Constable Haggai Namauna, 28, of Chingola Central Police.

Katanga has also identified the stolen assault rifle as serial No. CT 3362.

She said the rifle without bullets went missing between March 12, 2019 around 07:00 hours and November 7, 2019.

“The armoury officer In-charge Mabvuto Phiri had reported the missing of the AK47 from the Armoury but there was no clue until Namauna was heard wanting to find a buyer for the gun,” Katanga said.

She explained that police officers then conducted a search at his house where they found the AK47 under his mattress with alterations such as the cutting of the butt stock.

Katanga said the accused was arrested, charged with one count of theft by public servant and later released on police bond.

Namauna will appear in court today, November 21, 2019.