President Lungu Launches Planting Season

President Edgar Lungu says the launch of the 2019/2020 planting season in Southern Province is the beginning of the collective efforts in addressing some of the challenges that have affected the country and the Agriculture sector in recent times.

The Head of State stated on his Facebook page after the launch yesterday that low maize production has caused failure by farmers and millers to make use of the export markets within the region.

“These challenges include the inability by our farmers to produce enough maize resulting in high mealie meal prices. The low maize production has also caused failure by our farmers and millers to make use of the export markets within the region,” President Lungu stated.

“Today’s event will form the basis upon which we will determine whether by next year, Agricultural challenges would have been addressed.”

He further stated that it is important for farmers to plant early, use certified seed and fertilizers recommended by extension officers in their respective areas.

“Let me make a clarion call to our farmers as they begin to plant to be wary of crooked businessmen and businesswomen of fake seed, fertilizers and other inputs. You should ensure that you buy seed with a label indicating its certification by the Ministry of Agriculture,” President Lungu stated.

The Head of State has added that his administration will not tolerate a business as usual approach in the Agriculture sector as he is aware of farmers struggling to contain the effects of climate change.

He has stated that his government has resolved to implement the E-voucher system in the areas affect by dry spells and drought.

“As we all are aware, farmers countrywide are struggling to contain the effects of climate change which includes droughts, floods and high temperatures, resulting in increased outbreaks of pests and diseases. My administration will not tolerate a business as usual approach in the Agriculture sector. For the current farming season, my Government has resolved to implement the E-voucher system, under the farmer input support program, in areas which have continued to be affected by dry spells and droughts. These areas include Southern and Western Provinces. Southern and Western are the worst hit by the effects of climate change,” President Lungu stated.

He stated that the implementation of the E-voucher in Southern and Western Provinces will ensure farmers have access to a wider of inputs.

President Lungu added that the inputs will include drought resilient crop varieties for maize and other crops to help cushion the impact of climate change.

Meanwhile, President Lungu stated that he was impressed to see that more farmers are adopting and practicing conservation farming.

He has therefore called on the leadership of the Zambia National Farmers Union (ZNFU) and the Conservation Farming Unit (CFU) to continue offering support to all farmers and collaborate with government in promoting conservation agriculture.

President Lungu added that farmers have an extra incentive to grow a lot of maize this season because of the huge market in the DRC.

“It has been proven that conservation Agriculture is the way to go for farmers to record better yields. To the Ministry of Agriculture, all district staff and Agro-dealers involved in issuing inputs to expedite this process so that our farmers commence planting. All our farmers have an extra incentive to grow a lot of maize this season because of the huge market which has been created in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC),” stated President Lungu.