BoZ Intervenes To Stop Rapid Kwacha Fall

The Bank of Zambia yesterday got into the market to stop the rapid depreciation of the local currency.

The local unit continued on its weakening trajectory yesterday as sentiment remains poor, FNB Zambia has stated.

“In the morning session we saw a break above 14.300, with USD/ZMW trading at 14.275/14.325 at its highest. By midday, the central bank had intervened to curtail the rapid depreciation of the kwacha, which closed lower at 14.19/14.24. As we come to the end of the week, we don’t expect much movement in the rate,” stated FNB.