Ex-Defence Minister Simuyandi Dies

Former Minister of Defence Joshua Simuyandi has died.
Simuyandi died in Lusaka in the early morning of Friday (today).
He served as Defence Minister in 2001 under second President Frederick Chiluba.
Simuyandi then was posted in Foreign Service where he served as Zambia’s High Commissioner to Tanzania and later Malawi.
He is survived by his wife Margaret.
Simuyandi and his wife last month lost their son, Mweemba Simuyandi.
Armstrong
My condolences to the dicessed family.
P.M
Its Mr. Joshua Simuyandi who passed away and not the family. How can you say condolences to deacesed family. Sha
Ok
# PM forgive him, I think he meant condolences to the family of the deceased. English is not his first language.
Wise KD Reign
My Condorencese to the family
Curtis
Condolences to the bereaved family of the late Mr simuyandi.MHSRIP.
MUNGONI SOGOLA WAJERE
My condolence to the deceased family and may H.S.R.I.P.
Gift Grant
My condolences to the deceased family and may his soul rest in peace not in pieces.Amen
Rabson Mwale
God almighty may comfort the entire family of J. Simuyandi and may the soul of joshua simuyandi rest in eternal peace.
Catherine Hachisaala
My deepest condolences to the grieving family ,may the almighty continue to embrace you with his love as you mourn your dear one . Our thoughts are with you
Catherine Hachisaala
My deepest condolences to the grieving family ,may the almighty continue to embrace you with his love as you mourn your dear one . Our thoughts are with you . Sending my love
gupta
Sad development