Ex-Defence Minister Simuyandi Dies

Former Minister of Defence Joshua Simuyandi has died.

Simuyandi died in Lusaka in the early morning of Friday (today).

He served as Defence Minister in 2001 under second President Frederick Chiluba.

Simuyandi then was posted in Foreign Service where he served as Zambia’s High Commissioner to Tanzania and later Malawi.

He is survived by his wife Margaret.

Simuyandi and his wife last month lost their son, Mweemba Simuyandi.