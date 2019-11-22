Kambwili and Nathan Chanda In Exchange Of Words On Radio Programme

An exchange of words between National Democratic Party Leader Chishimba Kambwili and Patriotic Front Copperbelt Chairman Nathan Chanda ensued on a Copperbelt based Radio Station when the former Roan PF member of parliament appeared for a live phone-in programme.

During the same programme, Kambwili had accused Nathan Chanda of having taken up too many contracts in the province under the 20 per cent sub contracting policy.

Kambwili alleged that Chanda had the construction of the Kafulafuta Dam and ongoing road works, among other projects.

He accused Chanda of being selfish because he has allegedly taken up most works meant to benefit the people and that “this has contributed to the Patriotic Front losing numbers on the Copperbelt”.

“The leaders in PF are not going for the people or to organise the party, their interest is business, they have contracts everywhere, Chanda has projects at the Kafubu water project, on the roads he has works under the 20 per cent subcontracting policy,” Kambwili alleged.

However, Chanda, who had been listening to Kambwili, later on called in and accused Kambwili of having influenced the awarding of contracts to his company when he served as Member of Parliament in Roan Constituency.

“You Mr Kambwili when you served as Member of Parliament got all the contracts here in Luanshya and today you want to play smart? When you came back, you had nothing and you were in fact using my vehicle, don’t try to be smart when I know you too well,” said Chanda before being cut off by moderator of the programme.