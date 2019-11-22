KenyanÂ Journalist Found Dead In Police Officer’s House

A newspaper journalist working withÂ The StarÂ was on Thursday, November 21,Â found dead inside the houseÂ of a police officer.

According to a report byÂ Capital FM, the correspondent identified asÂ Eric Oloo was found with deep stab wounds.

The reporter worked as a correspondent ofÂ The StarÂ and was based in Siaya County, in Kenya.

TheÂ Daily NationÂ confirmed that the police officer, a female chief inspector of police in Ugunja, went missing following the incident.

Police have launched investigations into the matter.

According to the paper where the reporter was attached, the police are treating the case as murder.

The news came just hours after aÂ K24 TVÂ journalist perishedÂ after being involved in a horrific accident in Baringo County.

The deceased,Â head of news directors atÂ K24 TV, Daniel Chemjor, was reportedly headed toÂ Kabarnet from Eldoret when his vehicle veered off the road while approaching the Kerio River bridge before rolling and falling into a deep gorge.

Elgeyo Marakwet County Commissioner Â Dr. Ahmed OmarÂ confirmed that he was the only one in the vehicle.

Chemjor was on his way to see his wife who had delivered a newborn baby through theÂ cesarean delivery.

