Kitwe Fire Officers Retrieve New-born From Pit Latrine

The Kitwe City Council fire brigade have retrieved a new-born from a pit latrine in Kwacha Township.

Alert members of the public had heard the baby crying in the pit latrine and quickly informed the fire brigade who responded in good time and managed to retrieve the baby girl.

The baby was taken to Kitwe Teaching Hospital for medical attention.

“We just heard the baby crying but took time to trace in the pit latrine. We don’t know who could have dumped it there, so we called the fire brigade who came in quick and managed to retrieve the bay alive,” one of the residents said in an interview.

Kitwe City Council Assistant Public Relations Manager Lidah Kamanga, who confirmed the incident, commended officers for having managed to retrieve the baby alive.

“Yes I can confirm the incident, our officers rushed there after being called upon for help,” said Kamanga.

And Kitwe Teaching Hospital spokesperson Phoebe Chileya confirmed that the hospital received the the baby and said it is in good condition.

Chileya said the baby is being attended to by medical personnel and no problem has been detected so far.

She has since appealed to women not ready to have children to consider using measures that would not make them fall pregnant to avoid such occurrences.

Chileya said the latest incident is the fourth so far received within this year.