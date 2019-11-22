Kitwe Teacher Jailed 2 Years For GettingÂ  Loan Using Someone Elseâ€™s Name

The Chingola Magistratesâ€™ Court has sentenced a 36-year-old teacher to two years simple imprisonment for alleged forgery, uttering false documents and obtaining money false pretences.

Senior Resident Magistrate Peggy Banda found Sharon Waliywa, a teacher at Luangwa combined school in Kitwe, guilty of obtaining a loan amounting to K53, 852 using someoneâ€™s names.

Facts before court inÂ the first count are that Waliywa on August 13, and August 14, 2019, whilst acting together with others unknown, forged a National Registration Card purporting to be a genuine NRC of Suzem Mwetwa when in fact not.

In the second count, Waliywa, whilst acting together with others unknown, fraudulently uttered a forged NRC for Mweetwa purporting to be genuine when in fact not.

And in the third count, Waliywa on August 13, 2019, whilst acting together with other unknown people, obtained money by false pretences with intent to defraud Ms Mweetwa of K53,852 cash from Bay Port Financial Services by falsely pretending that they were eligible to obtain a loan when in fact not.

When the matter came up for judgment, magistrate Banda said the prosecution had proven the matter beyond reasonable doubt and then sentenced Waliywa two years on each count which will run concurrently.