Mpundu’s Troubles Linked to 2021 Candidacy Ambitions

The attempt to lock Kitwe District Commissioner Binwell Mpundu’s office appears to be more deep rooted than is being seen in public as the fight for Nkana Constituency in the 2021 elections continues to attract attention.

Mpundu, who was snubbed for Alexander Chiteme for the Nkana seat in 2016 elections, is alleged to be seeking a return with a view of giving up on civil service.

Some Patriotic Front officials have hinted in separate interviews that Mpundu will eye Nkana Constituency or any other to be created under the delimitation exercise should the process go through.

The recent attempts to lock up Mpundu’s office are being alleged to have been spearheaded by Chiteme’s allies after a group of youth rejected a K10,000 empowerment fund, a move being understood as an insult.

“If you remember when the Member of Parliament came (Alexander Chiteme) twice, he was embarrassed in his constituency as the youths rejected his money. So now the stories are that those that rejected the money were sponsored by Binwell Mpundu to discredit the current MP. Remember Binwell was provincial secretary at the time he was left out while Chiteme was nowhere near the party structures. So we are monitoring and we hope this ends well,” a PF official in Kitwe disclosed.

The PF official further added that youths have been hired to disturb the District Commissioner in whatever way possible.

“Well for us as a party, we are watching closely what is happening and definitely we will act at some point, you saw the letter from the SG though everyone knows something of the opposite is what is going on,” the source added.

Meanwhile, an effort to engage Kitwe District PF Youth Chairman Mukuzo Kaboba has failed as he continues to hang up calls whenever asked about the recent attempts to lock the District Commissioner’s office.

Mpundu has however indicated that he will not be frustrated by any attempts to divert his attention on delivering to the Community.