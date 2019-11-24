Chief Ndake Prays for Continued PF Reign to Oversee Development  

Vice-President Inonge Wina says government will revisit the e-voucher system in Nyimba district.

Speaking when she called on chief Ndake at his palace on Saturday, Wina said some agro-dealers were abusing e-voucher.

“The e-voucher system is being abused by some dealers in that government will put money in the bank account of the dealers but a dealer will inform the farmer to bring their cards, swipe it and tell the farmer come next month or next week to get your farming inputs,” she said.

Later chief Ndake said government should revisit the e-voucher system.

The traditional leader said last year some farmers had their e-vouchers redeemed but did not get the inputs.

Chief Ndake wondered why other places were changed from e-voucher but

Nyimba remained on e-voucher.

He commended government for giving out relief food as well as distributing inputs under Farmer Input Support Programme.

Chief Ndake said he was happy with the developmental projects being implemented by the government.

“In this chiefdom, generally, we are happy with what you are doing as government and we are looking forward that you still have few years and in these remaining few years, we hope will still get a lot from you. If possible you will continue (after 2021) it means will also be benefiting from you. If you continue we can be happy again. Otherwise I am happy with your coming,” he said.

The vice-President is on a four tour of Eastern Province and will touch Lusangazi, Chipangali districts among other districts.