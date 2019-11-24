Comedian ‘President Lungu’ Tickles President Lungu

25-year-old Zambian comedian Winston Ngosa on Friday night sent President Edgar Lungu, government officials and Zambeef directors and staff into laughter when he mimicked the Head of State.

This was during celebrations to mark Zambeef’s 25 years of existence on the Zambian market.

Winston, who calls himself president Lungu, gave a speech at the event and sounded exactly like President Lungu, much to the excitement of the Head of State.

If you were in another room and heard him speak, you would automatically conclude that it was President Lungu himself.

This talent mesmerised the Head of State who couldn’t help but speak about what he saw in young Winston last night.

“I finally met Winston Ngosa, a 25 year old Comedian a.k.a ‘President Lungu’. He had me laughing throughout the evening because he really sounded like me – such a talented young man.

This was during the ZAMBEEF 25th Anniversary at Pamodzi Hotel in Lusaka on Thursday, November 21, 2019,” stated President Lungu on his Facebook page.

“I look forward to sitting down with these young artists to design models for the future because clearly this presents a huge opportunity for entrepreneurship. Together we must create hope by designing the future together. #BuildingZambiaTogether.”