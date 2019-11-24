PF Suspends Chililabombwe Deputy Mayor Over Disloyalty To MP

The Patriotic Front has suspended Chililabombwe Deputy Mayor Gift Musukwa for refusing to be loyal to area member of Parliament Richard Musukwa.

Gift is Mumba ward Councillor in Chililabombwe.

However, Gift has pledged his loyalty to the party and not an individual Member of Parliament.

This is according to a suspension letter signed by Chililabombwe PF Constituency Chairman Thomas Kabanda.

“Following your letter dated 15 November 2019 in which you exculpated yourself in the said allegations by the constituency. We as constituency committee still feel to say, you are not remorseful in your exculpation. You still maintained your words to say you are only loyal to the party and not to Hon. Member of Central. If one us not loyal to the area MP adopted by the President. The MP is PF and was adopted by the PF party so every meaningful member more especially you being the Deputy mayor has to be loyal to the incumbent MP. Henceforth, as a constituency committee we have decided to suspend you as councillor for three months effective Monday 25 November 2019,” Kabanda wrote.

Earlier, Gift had vowed to remain a loyal member of the PF and not individuals, including members of Parliament.

But to the party leadership, this seemed like a rebellion and they ordered him to exculpate himself before the disciplinary committee.

This means he will not be attending any meeting at the council during the period of suspension.

PF in Chililabombwe has failed to heal from intra party polls which were conducted earlier this year.