RTSA Rakes K900 Million in 10 Months

The Road Traffic and Safety Agency (RTSA) has recorded increased revenue from non-tax revenue amounting to K900 million in 10 months.

RTSA acting Chief Executive Officer Gladwell Banda said the increase marked a 16 percent increase.

Banda said RTSA collected a total revenue of K985, 962,398 from January to October 2019 against K853, 097,619 collected during the same period of 2018.

The growth in non-tax revenue collection by the RTSA is attributed to the revenue reforms that government has put in place.

“RTSA is committed to being the lead agency in the collection of non-tax revenues on behalf of Government in a bid to contribute to Zambia’s social and economic growth,” Banda said.