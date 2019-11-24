Two Juveniles go Missing in Lusangazi District

Two Juveniles from Chief Sandwe’s area in Lusangazi district have gone missing after they went to collect caterpillars in the South Luangwa

National park.

Lusangazi police officer-in charge Moses Kangwa told ZANIS that the juveniles went missing on Sunday.

Kangwa identified the two as Colina Phiri, 13 and Moses Zulu, 6 both of

Makale village.

He said the community around Makale village has already mobilized itself and is conducting the search for the missing children.

Lusangazi District Commissioner Godwin Phiri said the department of wildlife and national parks is working closely with members of the community to find the missing children.

Phiri visited the families of the missing children.