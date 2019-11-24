World Bank Gives Zambia $200 Million For Road Rehabilitation

President Edgar Lungu has said about 3,375 kilometers of roads will be rehabilitated in six provinces at a cost of $200 million.

The president has disclosed on his Facebook page in a post that the project is going to be funded by the World Bank.

He has named the provinces to benefit from the project as Central, Eastern, Luapula, Muchinga, Northern and Southern Provinces.

The President has stated that his administration’s commitment to fostering national development is paying off, adding that people were spending less time and money on the road because the road network has vastly improved.

