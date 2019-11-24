Zambia’s Strongman Gatman Tears Biceps, Drops Out Of Africa’s Strongest Man Contest

Zambian strongman Melvin Gatman Mweemba has torn his biceps at the Africa’s Strongest Man 2019 contest in South Africa.

This happened on his third event when he was flipping a 350 kilogramme tyre.

Mr Mweemba, who competed in last year’s event, has been preparing for the contest and has earlier refused to give up but decided to pull out on Sunday.

He says the injury will require him to undergo an operation once he returns.

“DISASTER!. After 3 events & on my 3rd event; Tyre flip (350kgs) for 8 flips… on just my 3rd flip I have torn my Biceps long head. It’s completely detached. I went on to finish the course in good time. 1 more event to go today, and 3 more tomorrow. I will try to do what I can and not quit. I am in so much pain and need to go under the knife as soon as I get back home to get this thing re-attached and fixed.#StrongmanDiaries…” he posted on his Facebook page on Saturday.

However, on Sunday, Mr Mweemba announced that the injury could not allow him to continue in the competition because he was in a lot of pain.