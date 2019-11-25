Borehole Drilling Begins In 6 Kitwe Public Sites

Kitwe City Council (KCC) has started the drilling of six boreholes at a cost of over K100,000 in various trading facilities to alleviate water challenges and improve sanitation.

Speaking during the ground breaking ceremony at Kitwe Main Bus Station (KMB), Kitwe Mayor Christopher Kang’ombe said his office has been receiving complaints over erratic water supply at KMB and other areas which prompted the commencement of the borehole drilling project at KMB and five other sites.

“As government, it is our duty to provide services requested by the people and through the revenue collected in the markets and bus stations, we have started drilling of boreholes to attend to the requests presented,” he said.

Kang’ombe has also called on bus operators to ensure that there is proper management of the boreholes once operational to avoid vandalism.

And speaking at the same event, Kitwe City Council Director of Engineering Services Gabriel Akayombokwa said the council is elated to give back to the community through its mandate of service provision by handing over six sites to the contractor for the commencement of borehole drilling.

Akayombokwa said the K108, 000 to be used for the borehole construction is sourced from the local resources generated from the bus station and market fees.

The six sites where the boreholes will be drilled are Nakadoli market, Chisokone market, Kitwe Fire Station, Buchi Hall, The Civic Centre and KMB.

The project is expected to be finalized within two weeks.