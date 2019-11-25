C/Belt PF Chair Calls For Discipline In The Party

Patriotic Front Copperbelt chairperson Nathan Chanda has called for discipline and respect for the leadership if the party is to continue growing in numbers.

Chanda, who is also Luanshya Mayor as well as Member of the Central Committee for the ruling party, has stated that there can only be one person in any key leadership position at any a given time.

He said failure to respect those in leadership is a sign of one preparing to fail when they are in leadership.

“For PF party to be a disciplined party, we need to have respect for all our leaders. We need to respect President Edgar Lungu. We need to respect our Republican and PF Vice-president Madam Inonge Wina, the National Chairperson of the party, the Secretary General and Chief Executive of the party, Members of the Central Committee, Provincial and District chairmen and their committees down to the Section, Ministers and Members of Parliament, Mayors, Councillors. These are elected leaders who deserve respect,” Chanda said.

He said it is the responsibility of every party member to have respect for leadership, whether one likes them or not as respect for the office is paramount.

“Today, it is me, tomorrow it is another person. Elective leadership is not permanent or personal to holder. To the PF membership, we have a key duty to ensure that we lead by example and defend the party and its leadership,” Chanda reiterated.

He said there is need to accept diversity of opinion but how grievances are aired also matters most.

“We need to unite, reconcile and mobilize the party for more members. We need to spend most of our time countering opposition propaganda and explaining to the General Public key policy issues like what we have done in infrastructure development, Agriculture sector with this commendable early delivery and distribution of farming inputs by the PF Government with the good rains will result anticipated bumper harvest reduced mealie meal prices,” said Chanda.