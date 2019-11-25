Judge NewaÂ Refuses To Grant Nakacinda Stay Of MMD Leadership Judgment

High Court Judge Sharon Newa has refused to grant a stay of judgment against the MMD leadership ruling that recognised Dr. Nevers Mumba as party president.

Nominated Member of Parliament Raphael Nakacinda had applied for a stay against the judgment of November 5.

The stay which was heard last week by Judge Newa had it’s judgment made this morning.

Judge Newa, in her judgement, refused to grant Nakacinda a stay of the ruling in the MMD leadership case because his reasons for the stay lacked merit.