Musukwa Appeals To Stanchart Not To Close Chililabombwe Branch

Chililabombwe Member of Parliament Richard Musukwa has appealed to Standard Chartered Bank Zambia not to close its branch in Chililabombwe district because of huge trade volumes at Kasumbalesa border post that the bank handles.

Musukwa, who is also Minister of Mines and Mineral Development, said the Standard Chartered branch in the district is a transactional branch for major accounts held across the country by people who do business at the Kasumbalesa border post which Zambia shares with neighbouring Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

He said the trade volume for Kusumbalesa border alone is estimated around US$10 million to US$ 20 million.

Musukwa has advised the bank to instead engage all stakeholders and listen to their concerns before going ahead with the planned closure.

He said closing the branch will negatively affect business operations in the mining town which will in turn negatively impact people.

“Government wants to see the private sector thrive but they should do this by putting interests of Zambians first,” Musukwa said when he held a meeting with Standard Chartered Bank Zambia Managing Director Herman Kasekende following the Bank’s plans to close the branch.

And Kasekende has assured the Minister that the bank will take into consideration concerns raised by stakeholders.

He said the bank will dispatch a team of experts that will explain further how his financial institution intends to carry out operations going forward.

Standard Chartered Bank Zambia has issued a public notice stating that it intends to close its branch in Chililabombwe and four others around the country.