Street Kids Relocation On Course, Says Kitwe Mayor

Kitwe Mayor Christopher Kang’ombe says street kids will be relocated from Kitwe Central Business District (CBD) to designated facilities before 2019 comes to an end.

He said this during a review consultative meeting at the Civic Centre held with various stakeholders to address the mushrooming challenge of street kids in Kitwe.

“We may appear to be moving very slow but I think it is necessary that we satisfy the planning process of ending streetism and ensure that children on the streets are relocated to designated facilities” Kang’ombe said.

He revealed that currently, the number of street kids in the CBD stands at 178 of which 100 voluntarily leave their homes to patronize the streets to look for money and return to their homes in the evenings.

He said once apprehended there is need to identify those who genuinely need to be housed.

“And this is the number which will be taken to facilities that are designed to look after street kids and for those above 16 years of age, Zambia National Service has pledged to accommodate them and incorporate them in their skill training programme,” Kang’ombe said.

Kang’ombe has appealed to the corporate world to help in raising money for school and basic requirements such as food, shelter, beddings, mattresses and general upkeep for the street kids once taken into the various facilities.

And speaking at the same meeting, Kitwe District Commissioner Binwell Mpundu said his office has received a number of reports from the community and this includes business entities of having been attacked by the street kids.

“The children on the streets are now causing harm to the community. We therefore, need to remove these kids and take them to a place where they will be taken care of and provided with shelter, food, and school requirements and the facilities should be made conducive so that they do not return on the streets,” Mpundu said.

During the meeting, it was agreed that once the street kids are taken off the streets, it is very key that they are helped with overcoming drug withdrawal as well as sensitized against staying on the street to avoid having them going back on the streets.

Sub teams have since been formed to oversee publicity of the project in order to have community engagement in providing solutions to address this challenge.

Additionally, a fundraising and inter-company social events committee has been put in place to take the lead in mobilising resources which will help meet the basic essentials for the street kids once taken off the street.