Transport Minister Dissolves ZICTA, ZAMPOST Boards

Transport and Communications Minister Mutotwe Kafwaya has with immediate effect dissolved the Zambian Information and Communications Authority (ZICTA) board.

Kafwaya said this is in accordance with section 4 part 1 of the Zambia Information and Communications Authority Act No. 15 of 2009 and the powers vested in him.

He has also stated that the ZAMPOST board has equally been dissolved with immediate effect.

“Further, in accordance with the first schedule (section 3) of the Postal Services Act, I have decided to dissolve the ZAMPOST Board with immediate effect,” stated Kafwaya.