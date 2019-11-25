Veep Cuts Short East Tour

VICE-President Inonge Wina has cut short her tour of Eastern Province

and returned to Lusaka to attend to other duties following President Edgar Lungu’s departure to the United Arab Emirates.

Eastern Province minister Makebi Zulu told journalists at Chipata airport this morning before the Vice-President’s departure that the Vice-President will act as President in the absence of the head of state

and attend to various issues, including the burial of Chilubi member of parliament Rosaria Fundanga.

Mr Zulu said the visit by President Lungu and Vice-President Wina has given the people of Eastern Province renewed hope that government has not forgotten about them.

“We are keen to deliver on what we promised and as we promise, we know that we can only promise what we are able to deliver,” he said. Mr Zulu pledged that government will continue empowering both women and youth groups.

He said the government was committed to improving life in the resettlement schemes.

During her tour of Eastern Province, Mrs Wina paid courtesy calls on Paramount Chief Mpezeni, chief Ndake of Nyimba and chief Sandwe of Lusangazi district.

She also visited Mtilizi resettlement scheme in Nyimba and some women clubs.

Mrs Wina visited Lusangazi district and was supposed to visit Madziatuwa before leaving for Lusaka.