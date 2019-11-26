IG Warns Opposition and CSOS Against Countrywide Protests

Inspector General of Police Kakoma Kanganja says no one should complain of the consequences that will follow those planning countrywide protests.

Kanganja says the police have received information that some opposition political parties and NGOs want to conduct sporadic protests which he termed illegal.

In a statement, Kanganja stated that among the issues the opposition and NGOs want to protests about is load shedding, Bill 10, among others.

“We have received information to the effect that some opposition political parties working in collaboration with some Non Governmental Organisations (NGOs) have planned sporadic illegal protests around the country on the following issues: Load shedding, Truck drivers conditions of service, Bill number 10 amongst other issues. Further, information has revealed that the said groupings have also printed T-Shirts carrying certain messages and are mobilizing musicians and members of the public to protest whilst clad in the said labeled T-shirts,” Kanganja stated.

“I therefore warn all of you orchestrating these illegal protests to immediately stop your plans or face the wrath of the Law. I am reminding you that the Law on protests is very clear as provided for under the Public Order Act; it is therefore prudent that all those wishing to conduct any such public activity should follow the provisions of the Law.”

He states that any conduct to the contrary will attract punitive action.

“Any conduct to the contrary will attract punitive action from police and no one should complain of the consequences there-of. I am calling upon members of the public to stay away from such planned activities or they will have themselves to blame.”

“May I reiterate that the Police will not tolerate any public disorder orchestrated by any individual or grouping with a view to disturb public order and peace. Do not say you were not warned,” stated Kanganja.