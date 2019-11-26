IG Warns Opposition and CSOS Against Countrywide Protests

Inspector General of Police Kakoma Kanganja says no one should complain of the consequences that will follow those planning countrywide protests.
Kanganja says the police have received information that some opposition political parties and NGOs want to conduct sporadic protests which he termed illegal.
In a statement, Kanganja stated that among the issues the opposition and NGOs want to protests about is load shedding, Bill 10, among others.
“We have received information to the effect that some opposition political parties working in collaboration with some Non Governmental Organisations (NGOs) have planned sporadic illegal protests around the country on the following issues: Load shedding, Truck drivers conditions of service, Bill number 10 amongst other issues. Further, information has revealed that the said groupings have also printed T-Shirts carrying certain messages and are mobilizing musicians and members of the public to protest whilst clad in the said labeled T-shirts,” Kanganja stated.
“I therefore warn all of you orchestrating these illegal protests to immediately stop your plans or face the wrath of the Law. I am reminding you that the Law on protests is very clear as provided for under the Public Order Act; it is therefore prudent that all those wishing to conduct any such public activity should follow the provisions of the Law.”
He states that any conduct to the contrary will attract punitive action.
“Any conduct to the contrary will attract punitive action from police and no one should complain of the consequences there-of. I am calling upon members of the public to stay away from such planned activities or they will have themselves to blame.”
“May I reiterate that the Police will not tolerate any public disorder orchestrated by any individual or grouping with a view to disturb public order and peace. Do not say you were not warned,” stated Kanganja.
Razor
When you are refusing them permits what else are they expected to do. You have enough manpower even to warn them of consequences should they continue with their protest which by the way they have every right to protest but when applying for a permit you say there is no manpower. The best you can do is resign before the people of Zambia force you out.
Abena kafue
Kanganja is a joke. Can few policemen quench the protest if it is country wide? Iwe kanganja I salute you for being dull. Kaiza Zulu has more than a case in police what are you doing about it. Have you arested him? Kaoma man killed on elections. Has anyone been questioned. Mr kanganja do not throw stones when you live in a glass house.
Angoni
Put them in there right places.
Abena kafue
Our country is sitting on petrol. Only a small match stick will blow it
Impyakusu ichinyo
As long as you are a Zambian affected even you kanganja must protest
Lisa
Venting out painful emotions or grievances is healthy. It is wiser to allow citizens peacefully protest than suffocating or depriving them of their freedom to assemble and speak out. The disorder comes about when police unlish pf cadres on a peaceful gathering. The police should be made aware that Pf is becoming a minority party. Its has injured many Zambians economically. Scaring the citizen who know their rights is immature. People are not after a fight but to engange govt to govern its people decently.