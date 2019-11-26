KCM Defends $700,000 Contract Awarded To CB PF Chair’s Company

Konkola Copper Mines (KCM) has defended its decision to grant PF Copperbelt Provincial chairman Nathan Chanda’s company a contract saying it did not breach any contractual procedures.

Mr Chanda’s company which was newly registered at KCM has been awarded a US$700, 000 contract.

But old contractors and suppliers have been angered by this decision and have accused the mine of breaching contractual procedures in awarding Chanda’s company a contract.

KCM acting General Manager Corporate Affairs Shapi Shachinda has, however, explained that the commercial department responsible for handling contracts did its best before awarding the contract.

He said the winning bidder met the criteria set out and was the best evaluated bidder having done similar works at Luanshya Copper Mines and in Kafulafuta.

““As for the contract awarded for HDPE piping works for the KCM TD5 rehabilitation, a competitive bid process was held where the bidders were scrutinised for technical and financial competence as well as track-record for previous work of a similar nature…In the premise, they were the best evaluated bidder. The contract was awarded in an open and competitive bid. Under the company’s policies, any company with financial capacity and technical competence is free to participate and bid for any contract at KCM,” said Shacinda.

“There has been no appeal from the other bidders against the award, but if there is any evidence of impropriety in the manner of award of the contract, the aggrieved bidder is free to appeal to the Chief Executive Officer.”