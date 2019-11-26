Kitwe DC Refunds K5,000 Donated By Zambia-China Association

Kitwe District Commissioner Binwell Mpundu has refunded the K5, 000 given by the Zambia Chinese Association (ZCA) as a contribution towards the fund raising dinner for village banking.

The Chinese demanded the refund, alleging that Mpundu did not declare the money during the event on November 1, 2019.

The association, in a letter to the Mpundu, had threatened to take up the matter with the Secretary to the Cabinet.

Wang insisted that ZCA demanded the refund because Mpundu did not declare that the association had contributed some money during the actual event.

“We are hereby reminding you that the ZCA Copperbelt Chapter is still waiting for the refund of K5,000 which was given to you two days before the fundraising ceremony for Village Banking Programme, since you did not declare this donation of our association during the ceremony held in the evening of the first of November, 2019 at Garden Court Hotel in Kitwe and you did not issue the receipt of the same amount to us. We have been promoted to remind you about the refund because you have been silent over the matter despite coming out strong and assuring us that you will be able to pay back the money,” Wang stated in a letter dated November 14.

“Please be reminded that you have two options, either to declare the donation of K5,000 by the Zambia Chinese Association Copperbelt Chapter to Village Banking Programme in a news briefing or to refund us the same money. Otherwise, this matter would be taken to the Secretary to the Cabinet for appropriate action…”

Wang has since confirmed that Mpundu refunded the money through a cheque last week on Wednesday which he deposited at Barclays Bank city centre branch in Kitwe.

“Yes, I collected the cheque and deposited at Barclays Bank. It was even cleared and we collected the money. So now we will give it to other vulnerable people,” Wang said.

Mpundu was prompted to refund the money after the ZCA reminded him to either declare or refund the K5, 000 which the association contributed towards village banking.