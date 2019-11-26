PeP Questions Impact of ESKOM Imported Electricity on Loadshedding

The Patriots for Economic Progress (PeP) says it is concerned that despite the importation of 300 MW of electricity from ESKOM by government, there is no improvement in load-shedding across the country.

PeP president Sean Tembo has said he wonders whether the 300 MW of power was indeed imported at all.

Tembo said the government should explain the benefit of the imported power to the Zambian people.

He has challenged government to show proof that $27 million was paid to ESKOM and that the 300 MW of electricity is indeed currently being imported into this country, as well as an account of how this imported electricity is being distributed.

“As Patriots for Economic Progress, we are aware that according to ZESCO, we had a power deficit of 872 MW at peak hour before the alleged importation of 300 MW from ESKOM. Therefore, if you have a deficit of 872 MW causing 18 hours of load-shedding per day, then an importation of 300 MW is supposed to reduce load-shedding by more than 6 hours per day. It is evident to all of us that we are not seeing that reduction of 6 hours in load-shedding or indeed any significant reduction at all,” stated Tembo.

“As Patriots for Economic Progress, we would like to challenge Government as we hereby do, to show proof that the $27 million was paid to ESKOM and that the 300 MW of electricity is indeed currently being imported into this country, as well as an account of how this imported electricity is being distributed. Without a proper and sound explanation by Government, the citizens of this Republic will be entitled to conclude that the 300 MW of electricity was never imported at all and that the $27 million ended up in some Government officials’ off-shore personal bank accounts.”