Zambeef Executive Dies After Collapsing In The Gym

Zambeef general manager Felix Lupindula has died after collapsing while working out at Universal gym in Lusaka.

Mr Lupindula, who worked for Zambeef for many years, was pronounced dead upon arrival at the hospital as he suffered a cardiac arrest.

President Edgar Lungu has also confirmed the death and expressed shock at Lupindula’s demise.

“It is with a heavy heart that I have learnt of the sudden passing away of an Executive from Zambeef Mr. Felix Lupindula. I am ably informed that he was working out in the gym where he collapsed and was pronounced dead on arrival at the Clinic. Mr. Lupindula was with me last Thursday during Zambeef’s 25th Anniversary. His contribution to Zambeef’s success story cannot be over emphasized,” stated President Lungu on his Facebook page this morning.

“My deepest condolences to the bereaved family and friends and Zambeef. The Country has lost one of its finest sons in the retailing business. May His Soul Rest in Peace.”