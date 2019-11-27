Bees Attack 2-Year-Old Boy InÂ  Chasefu, Leave Him Hospitalised

A two-year-old boy has been hospitalized after being attacked by bees in Chasefu district in Eastern Province yesterday.

Justas Longwe of Makamula Village in Senior Chief Magodiâ€™s was attacked on Monday around 07:00 hours while he was in the nearby bush accompanied by two other juveniles aged between 10 and 14 as they were picking mangoes.

It was while they were picking the fruits that a swarm of bees descended on them.

The victimâ€™s grandmother, Mestina Mkandawire, said in an interview that the accident happened when the trio was coming from the crop field on their way back to the village.

She narrated that following the attack, two juvenile girls managed to escape, leaving the boy badly injured.

And Chasefu District Health Director Dr. Musamba Muyinda has described the condition of the boy as stable.