HH Warns Of Debt Default

UPND president Hakainde Hichilema has warned of debt default by Zambia, saying finance minister Dr Bwalya Ng’andu inherited a poisoned chalice so he must resign to save face.

He posted on his Facebook page that he is very concerned about Zambia’s high debt.

“I am very concerned. Ordinarily I would say we should be concerned. Bwalya Ng’andu is in trouble. He must just RESIGN to save his face…This country will default on debt very soon. How then did Bwalya Ng’andu inherit such a poisoned chalice? Here is how: from the US$750 million Eurobond, US$255 was given to ZESCO, for a project that has taken 7 years to complete, and we still have load shedding. Another US$120 million to Zambia Railways, a sinking company and the Auditor General’s report said this money could not be accounted for and it is making losses,” Mr Hichilema stated.

“Then a $20 million was handed to PF cadres through Development Bank of Zambia (DBZ) to buy buses. The rest, they claim, was put in roads and other public infrastructure, but we know contractors have not been paid. US$395 million down the drain and we expect Bwalya Ng’andu to have money in the economy.

PF is a dead institution, its time they listened and called for an early election. They have failed.”