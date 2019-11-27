President Lungu Donates Mealie Meal To 2 Mpongwe Hospitals

President Edgar Lungu has donated 90 bags of mealie meal weighing 25 kilogrammes each to two mission hospitals in Mpongwe district.

St. Theresa Mission Hospital received 40 bags of mealie while the remaining 50 bags were given to Mpongwe Mission Hospital.

And Mpongwe District Commissioner Keith Maila handed over the donation to the two hospitals on behalf of President Lungu.

He said President Lungu had received reports that the two health institutions were facing challenges in providing essential food for their patients.