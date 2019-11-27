President Lungu Donates Mealie Meal To 2 Mpongwe Hospitals

President Edgar Lungu has donated 90 bags of mealie meal weighing 25 kilogrammes each to two mission hospitals in Mpongwe district.
St. Theresa Mission Hospital received 40 bags of mealie while the remaining 50 bags were given to Mpongwe Mission Hospital.
And Mpongwe District Commissioner Keith Maila handed over the donation to the two hospitals on behalf of President Lungu.
He said President Lungu had received reports that the two health institutions were facing challenges in providing essential food for their patients.
Meanwhile, St. Theresa Mission Hospital Administrator Annie Chiluba thanked the Head of State for coming to the aid of the two mission hospitals in the district.
“The mealie meal donated is sufficient to feed patients at the health institution for one month,” Chiluba assured.
St. Theresa mission hospital is a first level health facility which works in partnership with government to provide medical services to the people of Mpongwe district on the Copperbelt province.
