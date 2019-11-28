2 Trafficked Zambian Women Repatriated From S.A

The Zambian Mission in South Africa has recorded two cases of suspected human trafficking involving Zambian women who were offered jobs as hair dressers.

Zambia’s High Commissioner to South Africa Major General Jackson Miti said the two women have since been repatriated to Zambia after the intervention of the Mission.

In a press statement issued by First Secretary Press and Public Relations at the Mission in South Africa Naomi Nyawali, Maj Gen Miti said indications were that there was a syndicate of some Zambians working in collaboration with identified nationals to traffic women on the pretext that they would be employed as hair dressers.

He disclosed that once the victims were transported, they would initially work in hair saloons for a few weeks before being forced into sex work.

“There is a possibility that the numbers of people duped could be higher as most of the victims had their travel documents confiscated and blackmailed, hence making it difficult to get in touch with authorities” Maj Gen Miti has observed.

He has since appealed to Zambian women being recruited as hair dressers to be cautious of the offers.

The High Commissioner said people should first get adequate information through the Mission in Pretoria before travelling.

Maj Gen Miti said the Mission was working closely with South African authorities to ensure that cases of Zambian women being duped into sex trade were curtailed.