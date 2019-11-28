High Court Jails Two Kafue Men For Stealing Zesco’s Cables

Zesco Limited says it is happy that the Lusaka High Court has jailed two men of Kafue town who stole armoured cables from five Zesco transformers in the district.

The High Court last week jailed Cephas Lwindi aged 27 and Obetty Monde, also aged 27 to 15, 10, 10 and 10 years to run concurrently for five counts of vandalism of public property, meaning the two will serve for 15 years.

Zesco public relations manager Hazel Zulu stated that vandalism of the power utility’s connections was robbing the country of resources.

“The Zesco transformers that were vandalized are located in Linda Compound in Chilanga, two in Zambia Compound, one in Likolongo, and one in Kafue East in Kafue district. The convicts are Cephas Lwindi aged 27 and Obetty Monde aged 27, both of Kafue district, Zambia Compound but were apprehended in Chilanga on 20th July, 2019 in connection with the subject offence of vandalism. The vandals were convicted on Wednesday 20th November 2019 by the Lusaka high court. As a corporation we are saddened as it is detrimental to the development of the country. As you know, electrical equipment involves huge amounts of money and investments and any acts of vandalism takes the corporation and the country backwards. We have been consistently warning perpetrators of this vice that vandalism is a crime under the Laws of Zambia and anyone found liable would be brought to book. We are therefore happy with this conviction and trust that it will act as a deterrent to would be perpetrators. Our call to the public is to join the fight against vandalism and report any such acts to the police,” Zulu stated.