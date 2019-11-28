KCM Matter Not Political, Says Musukwa

Mines and Minerals Development Minister Richard Musukwa has refuted media reports alleging that the KCM issue is political.

Meanwhile, Vedanta Zinc International Chief Executive Officer Deshnee Naidoo has said Vedanta and the Zambian Government were in a difficult situation as regards KCM.

Musukwa has accused Vedanta of failing to inject the capital outlay that was projected in the investment portfolio.

Speaking on a panel discussion at the Mines and Money Conference in London, the Minister told the conference that “Government has no intention to nationalise the mining sector and the economy in general. But for a long time, we have let investors take advantage of us, and it is time for us to stand up and ensure that we protect our people and our country”.

And Naidoo said Vedanta will continue to work towards engaging with the government as the first recourse in finding a solution to the current avenues at play which is largely court cases within the country, as well as an International arbitration case that is currently going on.

The former KCM CEO said communities and government who are affected stakeholders have to come together and engage.

“When I came to Zambia, I came into a country that was financially stressed and as such I found more of aggressive budgetary stance were taken. What I have found out is that the Zambian government was willing to engage,” Naidoo said.

Musukwa, however, has said government has followed the process in effecting the winding up.

“Government has followed due process in effecting the winding up. The procedures employed are in accordance with our Corporate Insolvency Act, which is similar in most respects to the Act in the UK. If it was Government’s intention to nationalise the company, it would have proceeded by way of compulsory acquisition and keep the company for itself,” Musukwa said. “We would like to see a smooth transition of exit modalities with Vedanta because they were our long-standing partners whom we have embraced in our country for a long time. Zambia welcomes all investors, we will continue to run and operate the mining based on private led sector initiative.”

And Naidoo who said during her tenure as KCM chief exeutive, the Zambian government was owing mining companies a significant amount in VAT refunds, the minister said the failure to pay the refunds was necessitated by mining houses’ failure to provide data where they sold the product.

“Can you tell me a situation where you can have a mining entity, they sell Copper, they do not have the documentation of where they sold the Copper and we should refund that kind of operation? Not at all, we would like mining houses to come out clean, be open and transparent and ensure that they are our partners, government remains committed to ensuring that we provide a fascial regime that is simple, predictable, stable and also anchored on the rule of law,” Musukwa said.

He said the last time KCM developed or produced their own material was in 2014 and have been relying on scavenging around from dump sites, something which government could not support.

“You will be interested to know that in fact when we sent several default notices to them, they committed to a business improvement plan which they lamentably failed to implement. The turnovers for the CEOs for KCM was actually between 3-4 months in fact, Deshnee was the best CEO that we had and we thought she would stay longer to transform KCM,” Musukwa said.

The Minister added that Government hopes to see more responsive investment in terms of changing people’s lives, as the poverty and squalor associated with host communities where mining operations take place cannot continue to be business as usual.

Musukwa said responsible mining is a matter that provides benefits to the local people and the Zambian Government will not shy away from demanding the best for its people from mining corporations.

This is contained in a statement issued by First Secretary for Press and Public Relations at the Zambian Mission in London, Abigail Chaponda.