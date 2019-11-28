Lightning Kills 12-Year Old Girl in Chipangali

Lightning has struck to death a 12 year old girl of chief Chanje’s area in Chipangali while another girl sustained some burns in the attack.

Chief Chanje of the Chewa people confirmed the incident which occurred on Tuesday and named the deceased as Rahabe Nkhoma of Katema village who was a grade five at Paf-Luji primary school.

He said Nkhoma and Rachael Banda 13 of Chiziwa village met their fate when they were coming from school.

“These girls were struck around 12: 00 hours when they were coming from school. The issue is that when the girls knocked off from school it started raining and they were struck by lightning near the school,”

chief Chanje said.

He said the deceased was put to rest on Wednesday while Banda was currently admitted to Chipata Central Hospital.