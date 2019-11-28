Mwinilunga Student Arrested For Illegal Abortion

A 25-year-old student of Mwinilunga Trade Training Institute has been arrested for alleged illegal abortion.

Ethel Munakampe was nabbed by police after she allegedly illegally aborted a seven months old pregnancy.

North Western Province Police Commissioner Hudson Namachila has confirmed the incident which is said to have been reported to police by the institution’s Principal Maxwell Chilemu.

He has explained that the suspect is alleged to have administered some unknown drugs to terminate the pregnancy.

Mr Namachila stated the act is illegal in Zambia, adding that a docket has since been opened while the suspect is currently in police custody.