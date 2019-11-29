CONCOURT DISMISSES LAZ, CHAPTER ONE FOUNDATION’S PETITION AGAINST BILL 10

The Constitutional Court has dismissed the petition by Law Association of Zambia and Chapter One Foundation where they were seeking to stop parliament from passing the constitution amendment Bill No. 10 into law.

LAZ and Chapter One Foundation were challenging the decision of the State to alter the 2016 amended Constitution through the proposed Bill which parliament is currently deliberating on.

The Constitutional Court has however said it has no jurisdiction to hear the matter against Bill No. 10 and therefore dismissed the petition by LAZ and Chapter One Foundation.

Five judges gave a majority judgment while judge Professor Margaret Munalula delivered a dissenting judgment.