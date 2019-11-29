CONCOURT DISMISSES LAZ, CHAPTER ONE FOUNDATION’S PETITION AGAINST BILL 10

The Constitutional Court has dismissed the petition by Law Association of Zambia and Chapter One Foundation where they were seeking to stop parliament from passing the constitution amendment Bill No. 10 into law.
LAZ and Chapter One Foundation were challenging the decision of the State to alter the 2016 amended Constitution through the proposed Bill which parliament is currently deliberating on.
The Constitutional Court has however said it has no jurisdiction to hear the matter against Bill No. 10 and therefore dismissed the petition by LAZ and Chapter One Foundation.
Five judges gave a majority judgment while judge Professor Margaret Munalula delivered a dissenting judgment.
8 Comments
Bob
Now dat da Concourt has put da matter to rest, let us put our heads together to continue with developmental agenda of mother Zambia. Viva Concourt!
Angoni
Laz has been finished by its president who is a upnd cadre hiding in laz. Mweetwa should resign before this organization becomes a upnd branch completely otherwise this judgement was expected. UPND are loosers and they will loose again in 2021 together their failed project Laz even when PF is at its weakest point UPND will cry bandibida ma voti mawee. Their lawyer thought they could skool the Hon Speaker over this issue but see the out come. Please UPND change your President HH or remain crying. Am wait for 2021.
Winnipeg Nyirongo
Okay, the throwing away of Bill Number 10 by the Constitution Court means what??? Does it mean that the case has been put to rest or the Court has rubbished the LAZ appeal??? Does it mean that the Constitution Court will go ahead with the motion of Bill Number 10 in Parliament??? Please help me to understand the position of the Constitution Court concerning this burning issue in Zambia!!!! Does it mean that LAZ has become toothless now or their mandate has been overpowered by that of the Constitution Court???? Thanks
Moses P Sichula
Good judgement indeed.
John Katongo
It’s was not going anywhere.
Bob
What it means now is LAZ has lost the case and if anything, must abide by court’s ruling. That’s so! Unless LAZ have other issues present to a different court. As things stand, the Supreme and Goncourt are the last courts of appeal unless otherwise.
Bob
Bambala
Not until our judges start being appointed by an independent entity, will we see fair judgements without bias. Our judges are mostly scared. Look at what has happened to the same Consitutional Court’s judgement over that illegal ministers’ stay in office.
This Bill 10 has many clauses which will harm innocent citizens,eg the removal from government pay roll of unpaid civil servant retirees ; continuation in office by ministers after dissolving if Parliament- and many other clauses.