Crime Prevention Officer Dies After Being Kicked On Testicles By Suspect

A Chienge Community Crime Prevention Unit (CCPU) officer has died after he was hit on the testicles by a resisting suspect.

Acting Police spokesperson Danny Mwale confirmed the development in a statement and identified the deceased as James Kabala.

He said four officers, who included Mr Kabala, were taking a suspect identified as 22-year-old Mumba Kalwa of Chienge District to Chipungu Border Police Post.

On the way, the suspect became violent and in the process bit Mr Kabala, 47, on the right arm and later kicked him on the testicles.

Kabala fainted immediately and later died on the way to Mwabu Rural Health Centre.

“This occurred on November 27, 2019 around 15:00 hours. The suspect, who was earlier facing the case of Assault Occasioning Actual Bodily Harm (OABH), is detained at Chienge Police Station while the body of the deceased has since been deposited to Chienge District Hospital Mortuary awaiting postmortem,” stated Mwale.